The Lion King hit theaters nationwide this week starring Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, JD McCrary, John Kani, Keegan Michael-Key, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, and Beyoncé, who delivers the lead single “Spirit”.

The film’s official soundtrack will be titled Lion King: The Gift and will hit stores on the 19th. The entire soundtrack is curated and executive-produced by Beyonce and will feature new music from herself and a wide variety of international artists. She says about the project.

“This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat. I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the story line. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me”

You can stream “Spirit” below and pick The Lion King: The Gift when it hits stores on July 19th.