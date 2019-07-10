Da$h and producer V Don will be releasing their upcoming joint project, Five Deadly Venoms which is set to drop on July 16th. They follows the single “Shirts” with a new collab with Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko titled “Fangs”. Da$h told Complex:

“Each beat that V Don produced was a different style and it enabled me to viciously attack each track with different energies and cadences that complimented each one perfectly”.

V Don added:

“This project was a very organic process.”

You can stream “Fangs” below and pick up Five Deadly Venoms on July 16th.