Freddie Gibbs continues the promo run for his buzzing project Bandana with Madlib. He sits down with Peter Rosenberg on Real Late to chop it up about his issue being in jail France and Austria for alleged sexual assault, Bandana, his style and fan base, finding his niche as an artist, being on major label, how he and Madlib met, how they starting working together & more. Madlib later surprises Peter by showing up for his first radio interview ever. He talks about working with Kanye West, Dilla’s legacy, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Bandana now on Apple Music/Google Play.

