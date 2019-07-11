Kevin Gates dusts off the investigation that was started against him after flashing cash during his recent jail visit with C-Murder by giving fans another brand new single titled “83 Babies (I’m In New York Witt It)”.

The Elayn Hunt Correctional Center investigation was started when a picture of Gates and Master P’s brother C-Murder surfaced online with Gates flashing a handful of hundreds. According to the rules of Louisiana Department of Corrections, guests are only allowed to bring up to $300 in cash. Anything more than that amount is considered contraband. No word on the penalty for the violation but the investigation continues.

You can stream “83 Babies (I’m In New York Witt It)” and stay tuned for more new music.