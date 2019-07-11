Tory Lanez returns after dropping the video for his for “Pop Out Freestyle” with another new record titled “Melee”. The official video drops tomorrow.
THANK YOU UMBRELLA . Together we have EXCEEDED ALL UNLOCK POINTS from my Last Post … and it only took us a few hours 🤯🤯😭😇 I’m so proud of y’all . #Meelee was suppose to drop on FRIDAY MORNING . BUT THANKS TO the Playboys & Playgirls Of Umbrella … EVERYTHING IS COMING TONIGHT (A DAY EARLY ) .. 15/20 mins before 12am EST . & 9pm Pacific time I will be going on my LIVE INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE LIVE chat to talk to Umbrella Playboys And Playgirls before the video drops 🔥🔥🔥🔥☔️☔️☔️☔️ LOVE 🎥: @midjordan