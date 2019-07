Troy Ave follows the visuals for his track “Dance In The Rain” with a brand new single titled “Money Ova Here”.

Troy has also started the “Money Ova Here” competition and will give $1000 to the fans with the best “Money Ova Here” video.

🤑New Song is Out, Ya Boi Back & Feeling GOOD! so I’m giving away $1,000 to whoever makes the best #MoneyOvaHere video tag #TroyAve & play the song in ya background

Stream“Money Ova Here” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.