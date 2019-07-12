

After his appearance on Joell Ortiz’s “Learn You”, Big K.R.I.T. delivers his highly anticipated new album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE. Featuring nineteen new records and guest appearances by Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Saweetie, Rico Love, Yella Beezy, Baby Rose, Camper & WOLFE de MÇHLS. He celebrated his release showing his Amazon Music billboard with the caption

This feels crazy… #KRITIZHERE IN ATL! Much love @AmazonMusic @branchhinshaw 🙏🏾 #AlexaPlay the new album by Big K.R.I.T. 👑〽️

