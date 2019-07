YSL’s Lil Duke drops off his new mixtape Blue Devil 2. Featuring eighteen new tracks and guest appearances by Young Thug, Young Jordan, Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Gunna, Trapboy Freddy, Lil Durk, and Steezy.

You can stream Blue Devil 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.