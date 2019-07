Kash Doll and Big Sean team up again since their collab on Sean’s Double Or Nothing with a new record titled “Ready Set”. Produced by Take A Daytrip.



Kash Doll also posted a clip of her and Iggy Azealia on the set of a new video more than likely for their rumored collab “Fuck It Up”.

Stream “Ready Set” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.