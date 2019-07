Wale is still putting the finishing touches on his next project. Today he gives fans his latest single titled “On Chill” featuring Jeremih. He’s been teasing the record via Instagram stating:

Andddd finally …1 more day. Actually a few hours till my single drop . Twitter went down after I sent them the record . That’s crazy

You can stream “On Chill” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.