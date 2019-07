In this episode:

Joe FINALLY gets to discuss the aliens and Area 51 (14:00). He also decides to give out some flowers and the guys discuss new music (30:18), Mason Ramesy and Young Thug (33:20), the Lion King (47:30), Usher’s Confessions Part 1 vs Part 2 (105:00) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Nicole Wray – “Make It Hot” Rory: Goodie Mob – “Self Therapy” Mal: 50 Cent – “What If” Parks: Smoothe da Hustler – “Broken Language”