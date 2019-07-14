

Compton’s AD delivers the second installment of his popular mixtape By The Way. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Trey Songz, O.T. Genasis, G Perico, Saviii 3rd, Rucci, AzChike, & 1TakeJay.

You can stream By The Way 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

1. Bruce Lee ft. AzChike

2. Beat

3. Fight Back ft. 1TakeJay

4. Mind ft. O.T. Genasis

5. On Da Gang ft. G Perico

6. Slide ft. Trey Songz

7. Beneficial

8. Dolemite ft. Guapdad 4000

9. Pavement ft. Saviii 3rd & Rucci

10. Run It

11. Ready For It ft. Saviii 3rd & G Perico

12. My Dawgs