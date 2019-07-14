Compton’s AD delivers the second installment of his popular mixtape By The Way. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Trey Songz, O.T. Genasis, G Perico, Saviii 3rd, Rucci, AzChike, & 1TakeJay.
You can stream By The Way 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
1. Bruce Lee ft. AzChike
2. Beat
3. Fight Back ft. 1TakeJay
4. Mind ft. O.T. Genasis
5. On Da Gang ft. G Perico
6. Slide ft. Trey Songz
7. Beneficial
8. Dolemite ft. Guapdad 4000
9. Pavement ft. Saviii 3rd & Rucci
10. Run It
11. Ready For It ft. Saviii 3rd & G Perico
12. My Dawgs