Marc E. Bassy keeps the new content coming as he follows the visuals for his single “Save Me” with another new record titled “Die Hard”. He had this to say about the new record:

I’ve been putting my life in these songs for a while now, but this time not only the story but the organization pushing it is me and my team. Can’t wait for you to hear-this one is getting a plaque 🤫🤫 #newgoldmedal

His The Glory Sound Prep tour runs through August 11th in Baltimore, MD

You can download “Die Hard” now on Apple Music/Google Play.