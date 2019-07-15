Quality Control’s Layton Greene gets an assist from PnB Rock, Lil Baby and City Girls for the official video her new single titled “Leave Em Alone”. Produced by Hitmaka. The viral star celebrated the release of her new video on social media.

🙌🏾 this was soo lit to shoot! I just wanna thank everybody for the love and support man, this shit mean the world to me and it’s only the beginning. Can’t wait to show y’all who Layton Greene really is. 💚

Watch the visuals below and download “Leave Em Alone” now on Apple Music/Google Play.