Mike Posner continues his walk across America. During his journey, he decides to premiere the official video for his track “Look What I’ve Become” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Ty Dolla Sign spoke about the collab stating:

“I always love linking up with my bro Mike. He’s one of the dopest in the game. He sang one of the interludes on my mixtape Sign Language a few years back so we were overdue to cook up again. Recently he pulled up to my studio and played me his new project. When I heard this song, I knew that this was the one. I love what he’s doing right now, walking across the country for a good cause & spreading a positive message. We need more of that in the world.”

Watch the clip below and download “Look What I’ve Become” now on Apple Music/Google Play.