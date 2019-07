After dropping his highly anticipated single “Goodbyes” with Young Thug, Post Malone announces his upcoming Runaway tour, which will also feature performances by Swae Lee and Post Malone’s artist Tyla Yaweh.

The tour kicks off on September 14 in Tacoma, WA and will run through November 20 Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. via TicketMaster.com. Citi cardmembers will have early access to purchase presale tickets starting July 16 at 10 a.m. local time – July 18 at 10 p.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates an cites below.

Runway Tour Dates:

Sept. 14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sept. 16 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Sept. 19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, CA – Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 26 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Ceasars Arena

Oct. 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Oct. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Arena

Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX – Posty Fest

Nov. 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Nov. 8 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

Nov. 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 14 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Nov. 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Nov. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum