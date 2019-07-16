Chicago’s Polo G continues to push his new project titled Die A Legend. Here is the official video for his track “Through Da Storm”. Directed by Ryan Lynch.

Polo recently celebrated his baby sister Leia’s 6th birthday via Instagram with the caption:

Happy 6th Birthday To The ⭐️ Of The Family Ms Leia Monroe🖤🖤🖤🖤U the most Charismatic Intelligent & Funny Lil girl I Eva Met Have me dyin Laughin all day Long To Kno u is too Love U & Uk I love U ta death Happy Birthday Baby sister🖤🖤🖤 @leia.capalot

Watch the visual below and download Die A Legend now on Apple Music/Google Play.