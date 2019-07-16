

Glo Gang’s DooWop is gearing up to release his new project titled Cappin’ Ain’t Dead on July 19th. He gets an assist from Lil Uzi Vert for the lead single, “Cap Flow”. Produced by Chief Keef.

Cappin’ Ain’t Dead’s title is in tribute of DooWop’s brother Capo who was shot dead during a drive-by in Chicago in 2015. The project will feature guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, G-Herbo, Capo, and Ballout with production by Zaytoven & Chief Keef.

Stream “Cap Flow” below and pre-order Cappin’ Ain’t Dead now on Apple Music/Google Play.