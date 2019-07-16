Bay Area vet Nef The Pharoah gets an assist from his fellow Bay native Tyga for a newewe collab titled “High Voltage”. Off of his upcoming album Mushrooms & Coloring Books, which is scheduled to hit stores on August 14th via KILFMB/Sick Wid It/Empire.

Mushrooms & Coloring Books will feature sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by Tyga, Sada Baby, ALLBLACK, Slimmy B of SOB x RBE, Rexx Life Raj, ShooterGang Kony, LOE Gino, & Scando The Darklord.

You can stream “High Voltage” below and pre-order Mushrooms & Coloring Books now on Apple Music/Google Play.

Mushrooms & Coloring Books tracklist:

1. Needed You Most (prod by montage)

2. Hit The Blade (prod by Apollo jets )

3. South Vallejo (prod by djfresh )

4. High Voltage (feat. Tyga) (prod by DTB)

5. Drought (prod by Jslappy)

6. Lethal Weapon (feat. Slimmy B) (prod by DTB)

7. Purple Cups (feat. LOE Gino) (prod by Koast)

8. Tap Yo Pussy (prod by djfresh )

9. This Bitch Said

10. Beat That Vest Up (feat. Shootergang Kony) (prod by DTB)

11. Rockstar

12. Soulless (feat. Scando The Darklord)

13. Love Got Us Beefin

14. Left Me In The Mud (feat. Sada Baby) (prod by djfresh)

15. Still I Rise (feat. Rexx Life Raj) (prod by konz beats )

16. Attempt 2 Snatch by Nef The Pharaoh (feat. ALLBLACK) (prod by Brodinski)