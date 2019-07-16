Rick Ross Reveals 'Port Of Miami 2' Artwork & Release Date

Rick Ross dropped his singles “Act A Fool” featuring Wale and “BIG TYME” featuring Swizz Beatz and now he decides to reveal the official artwork and release date for upcoming album Port Of Miami 2. He spoke about the project:

“Port of Miami started me on this journey. It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you. Tenth studio album. Get ready. Ride with me. It’s time.”

Watch the official trailer below and pick up Port Of Miami 2 on August 9th.