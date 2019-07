Big K.R.I.T. released his new album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE this past Friday. He sits down with The Breakfast Club to chop it up with Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about Rico Love co-executive producing the album, being independent, leaving Def Jam, working with other producers, Country Hip-Hop, personal content on the album and more.

Watch the full interview below and download K.R.I.T. IZ HERE now on Apple Music/Google Play.