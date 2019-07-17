Elle Varner returns after releasing her single “Pour Me” featuring Wale with the remainder of her new album Ellevation. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by Wale & Rapsody. She had this to say about the project:

“There’s soo much I’ve wanted to communicate and express over these last few years and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it than through my music. God continues to amaze me in the way that he has transformed so much of my pain and trauma into power and triumph. I pray that this record heals and uplifts people the way that it has been a part of my healing elevation.”

You can stream Ellevation in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.