After releasing the audio last week, Beyoncé returns with an official video for her The Lion King: The Gift lead single “Spirit”.

The Lion King: The Gift will hit stores on July 19th and also feature new music by Pharrell, SAINt JHN, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, and more.

Watch the “Spirit” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.