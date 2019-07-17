After the success back in 2017 of their compilation, Control The Streets Volume 1, Quality Control Music just announced that they will be releasing Control The Streets Volume 2 on August 16. Today the drop off two single “Come On” featuring Florida’s City Girls and Bay Area’s Saweetie and “Baby” featuring Atlanta’s Lil Baby & North Carolina’s DaBaby.

There hasn’t be much information released about the project as a whole but stay tuned for information as it’s revealed. There will also be exclusive merch for the project, which you can check out below.

You can stream both records below and download them now on “Come On” (Apple Music/Google Play) & “Baby” (Apple Music/Google Play).



