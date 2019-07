The first official trailer for the buzzing new movie Hustlers has been released. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizo, Keke Palmer & more and directed by Lorene Scafaria. The movie is about a group of New York City strippers who scam their male clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and is based on a New York Magazine article from 2016.

Hustlers hits theaters September 13th.