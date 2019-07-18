Chance The Rapper - The Big Day (Album Release Date)

Chance The Rapper finally let fans know when his long awaited debut album will drop. After releasing his project 10 Day and Acip Rap to streaming services for the first time, Chance made an announcement that his debut album will be titled The Big Day and hit stores on July 26th. The announcement was made on his various social media platforms and on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

You can pre-order the album along with tickets from his upcoming world tour on ChanceRaps.com.

View this post on Instagram So close you can almost touch it #owbum 💿💿💿 A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:53am PDT