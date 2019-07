A$AP Ferg recently announced that his new album is complete in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. Today he decides to premiere the visuals for the titled track “Floor Seats”. Earlier this week he also dropped the new single “Wam” featuring Atlanta’s MadeInTYO and “Wigs” featuring Asian Da Brat & City Girls.

Watch the “Floor Seats” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.