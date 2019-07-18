Eve has been enjoying her life being married to a billionaire for the past few years. She decides to return from musical hiatus with a new single titled “Reload” featuring Konshens, which was debuted on BBC Radio 1Xtra.
You can stream below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
Thank you @mistajam and @1Xtra for giving ‘Reload’ it’s worlds first play 🎶 #Reload feat. @Konshens is OUT NOW 🐾🔋https://t.co/otNxX8h4T9 pic.twitter.com/9UfYvb9NrO
— EVE (@TheRealEve) July 11, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for showing my new single ‘Reload’ (Feat. @konshens) so much love 🖤🐾🔋 #Reload is out now (link in bio)