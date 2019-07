Lil Durk will be releasing his new album Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 on July 26 via Alamo Records. He links up with Meek Mill for his new single titled “Bougie”. Produced by Jahlil Beats. Lil Durk spoke about the upcoming project stating:

“I made LS4TS2 for women, my Day 1’s, the trenches, and all those that doubted me.”

You can stream “Bougie” below and download it now on Apple Music.