Murs & 9th Wonder are gearing up to release their latest joint project The Iliad Is Dead And The Odysseys Is Over on August 9th. They decide to give fans their new single titled “High Noon” featuring Rapsody and Reuben Vincent. Produced by 9th Wonder’s 15-years-old daughter, JDEAFBEATS. Murs spoke to Complex about 9th’s daughter producing the track stating:

“I’ve known her (9th’s daughter) my whole life and she wasn’t even born when we released our first project. I even did some babysitting over the years while we worked on a few of our earlier projects. This track brings everything full circle.”

Stream “High Noon” below and pre-order The Iliad Is Dead And The Odysseys Is Over now on Apple Music/Google Play.

