Maxo Kream delivers his new album titled Brandon Banks. Featuring fifteen new tracks and guest appearances by Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, ScHoolboy Q, ASAP Ferg, and more.

He will be hitting the road on his Brandon Banks tour starting October 16th in New Orleans and concludes on November 17th in El Paso, TX.

Stream Brandon Banks in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.