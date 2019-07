Nas follows the release of his track “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)” with the full project The Lost Tapes 2. Featuring sixteen new songs with guest appearances/production by Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, DJ Dahi, Kanye West, RZA, Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold, David Ranier, RaVaughn, and more.

You can stream The Lost Tapes 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.