YBN Cordae will be dropping his debut album The Lost Boy on July 26th. He decides to reveals the project’s official tracklist. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, J. Cole, Ty Dolla Sign, Arin Ray, Meek Mill, Pusha T, and Chance The Rapper

Check out the tracklist below and pre-order The Lost Boy now on Apple Music/Google Play.