38 Spesh gives fans his new project titled A Bullet For Every Heathen. Produced entirety by Big Ghost Ltd. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by Street Justice, Black Geez, Eto, Klass Murda & Che Noir. Big Ghost Ltd spoke about the project via social media:

“Ever wondered what happened to Hip Hop albums that touched on different emotions and topics? Remember when cats had the street joints… the little club banger… some soft sh*t for the ladies… the introspective joint or some sh*t where knowledge was gettin dropped all on one album? Well, this ain’t that dumb sh*t. Look at this cover art yo.. Do this man look like he tryna heal the world? Like he tryna hit you witta song bout global warming or how you need to work on ya self esteem and sh*t? You think it’s some hit records on this muthaf*cka? It’s all murder, death, kill over here b. Bullets. Drugs. Money. Drug money. More bullets. Bullets that was purchased with drug money and used to cop more drugs to sell in order to get more money to buy more bullets. This is the range of topics you can expect from this little masterpiece right here namsayin.

It aint that 38 Spesh CANNOT do all that calculated “well-rounded” sh*t,” he continued. “It’s that before even one bar got recorded we had discussed the direction of this album. Without really SAYIN IT sayin it, I think we just agreed that what this project needed was cohesion. Think that’s called symbiosis or some sh*t like that… or like telepathic communication or whatever. The point is the sh*t turned out magnificent. And MFs gotta die. It is what it is.

Gotta thank all the talented mfs who contributed to this shit…

@1streetjustice @klassmurda @che_noir @etomusicroc @black_geez who all caught bodies on these tracks.. @giallopoint for the zigga ziggas… @mudinmymalbec for co-production on “Master Your High”…n my a-alike @lukeycage for blessing the project wit that infinite wisdom. Artwork by my guy @le_daltonien_”

You can stream A Bullet For Every Heathen in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.