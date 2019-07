After dropping his Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “Cap Flow” earlier in the week, Glo Gang’s Doowop dropped off his new project Cappin Ain’t Dead. Name after after his brother Capo who murder back in 2015. Featuring fifteen new tracks and guest appearances by Chief Keef, Ballout, G Herbo, and the late Capo.

You can stream Cappin Ain’t Dead in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.