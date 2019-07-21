Curren$y just release a new project with Berner titled Pheno Grigio and he also plans on dropping a joint project with hisJet Life bredren Trademark Da Skydiver and Young Roddy as they released their new single “Power” this week.

He shows no signs of slowing down any time soon as Spitta also just announced a new solo project titled Hot August Nights and premieres the official video for the first single titled “Right Now”. Directed by GTFilms and produced by Nard and B.

Watch the clip below and download “Right Now” now on Apple Music/Google Play. Hot August Nights hits stores on August 16th.