DJ Muggs continues his string of new joint projects following the album with Roc Marciano, Eto & Mach-Hommy. Now he will be teaming up with CRIMEAPPLE for a new joint album titled Medallo, which drops July 26th. Here is the official video for the first single titled “Just Because”. Directed by DJ Muggs.

Medallo will feature eleven new tracks and guest appearances by Primo Profit & Conway.

Watch the “Just Because” video below and pre-order limited edition Medallo vinyl & merch now on SoulAssassins.com.

Medallo tracklist:

01. “Medallo Intro”

02. “En Vivo Desde Manrique”

03. “Tiburones”

04. “Prescription”

05. “Villa Hermosa”

06. “Crazy Eddie’s”

07. “Just Because”

08. “Acetone Wash” f. Conway

09. “22 Blue Twos” f. Primo Profit

10. “No More 2 for 5”

11. “Aguas Profundas”