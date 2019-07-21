

Soul singer Leon Bridges digs in his vault to release and previously unreleased record for the fans titled “That Was Yesterday”. Recorded during his Coming Home sessions. The song will also be featured on the Big Little Lies season finale. Leon took to Instagram speak about the record:

A lil song from archives I wrote with my good friend @DanWilsonMusic after the whirlwind that was the Coming Home album and touring cycle. Catch it on @BigLittleLies season finale on Sunday. Thank you for all your love and support.

You can stream “That Was Yesterday” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





