Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One aka Tuxedo give fans their new album Tuxedo III. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by Leven Kali, Battlecat, MF Doom, Dam-Funk, Benny Sings, and more.

The new tour Tuxedo: Live In Concert kicked off July 20th in Santa Ana, CA and wil run through August 24th in San Diego.

You can stream Tuxedo III in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.