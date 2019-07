16-year-old Memphis spitta NLE Choppa hit pay dirt with his single “Shotta Flow” earlier this year. He enlisted Cali up and comer Blueface for the official remix. He then followed with part 2 and now he premieres the official video for “Shotta Flow 3”. Directed by FTY Studios & FazeWC.

Choppa also celebrate the original “Shotta Flow” going platinum via Twitter.

Watch the visuals below.