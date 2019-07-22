

Cassie continues her #FreeFridays series with her latest single titled “Speaking Of”. Produced by Chris N Teeb. Her sophomore album is coming soon and will be her first album release since her 2006 self-titled debut. She recently spoke about her new music in her recent L’Officiel interview stating:

“I would say that my creative process has changed since working with a new team. I feel supported so I make decisions based on what’s best for me. I used to spend the most time overthinking the smallest things and always worrying about how people felt that I neglected how I really felt and what would make me happy. I wasn’t creating from the heart. I’m still making sure that things are well thought out, but I’m doing what makes sense for my life. I’m just a woman coming into my own learning to trust myself. It’s empowering.”

