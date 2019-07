Pardison Fontaine is looking to recreate the magic that he’s written for other people with his own singles. After the success of his Cardi B-assisted hit “Back It Up”, Pardison channels his inner Ol Dirty Bastard for his new single “Shea Butter”, which sample ODB’s 1995 hit single “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”.

Stream “Shea Butter” below and stay tuned for more new music.