YBN Cordae is set to drop his new album The Lost Boy on July 26th. He returns after revealing the official tracklist for the project with his new Anderson .Paak-assisted single “RNP”. Produced by J. Cole.

Cordae also sat down with Hot 97’s Nessa to talk about working with J. Cole, being a great emcee, getting advice from Diddy, performing at the BET awards with H.E.R. and more.

You can stream “RNP” below and pre-order The Lost Boy now on Apple Music/Google Play.