Common continues the promo run for his upcoming album Let Love. While in London he hits up Tim Westwood’s show on Capital Xtra and during his visit he spit a off the top freestyle live on air.

His new album Let Love is set to hit stores on August 30th via his new partnership with Loma Vista Recordings.

Watch the clip below. The lead single from the project “Hercules” with Swizz Beatz is available for download now on Apple Music/Google Play.