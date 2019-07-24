In this episode:

The Kingz get into their bag this episode! They start off by debating who is more willing to forgive, men or women (6:45)? They also discuss unorthodox ways of pleasing your partner (17:38), Future’s security guard incident (26:05), BlueFace’s claims to be the best lyricist (44:30), they revisit “Cup Holding” (70:13), Joe’s take on Equifax (119:00) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Kindness (ft. Jazmine Sullivan) – “Hard To Believe” Rory: Emotional Oranges – “Don’t Be Lazy” Mal: AQ – “E11even” Parks: Showbiz & Milano – “Chips”