Big Sean returns from last year’s hiatus from music with his new single “Overtime”. Produced by Hit-Boy and Key Wane. He had this to say about the record on Instagram:

My GOD it’s been a while since I dropped some music, Let’s goooo! mandatory listen, tune in… almost time!!!

He added:

I miss this feeling so much! Feels good to be back! OVERTIME OUT NOW! The energy is up!!! Link in bio 🗣🌎 Produced by @hitboy @keywane @thetuckerbrothersmusic

