Bryson Tiller has popped in an out over the past few years with collabs here and there after dropping his 2x platinum album TrapSoul back in 2015. He is gearing up to release a new project soon and today he gives fans a taste of what he been working on with his new single “Blame”. True to his form, he delivers with the Tiller sound we all grew to love. You can check out his new single “Blame” now exclusively on TrapSoul.com for now.