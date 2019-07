Rico Nasty has continued to build her buzz after having her music was featured on Issa Rae’s popular HBO series Insecure and being one of the prominent artist from the TikTok/Triller viral dance craze. She takes her 2019 XXL Freshman crown and follows her joint project with favorite producer Kenny Beats titled Anger Management with another new KB produced record titled “Time Flies”.

You can stream “Time Flies” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.