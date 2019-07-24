Snoop Dogg delivers a brand new single in honor of the release of the upcoming EA Sports game Madden NFL 20. EA Access for players starts today with the full release on August 2.

EA Sports detailed about the new game:

“The story for each game in Madden NFL 20 will be told by 50 of the NFL’s most elite athletes, who will be featured in-game as X-Factors Each of the 50 players will have a loadout of powerful abilities, including one Zone ability that can be unlocked during gameplay by completing an in-game objective tailored to that player. When the objective is achieved, they will enter the ‘zone’ and have access to use their special ability until their opponent knocks them out of the zone with an objective of their own. These players also have several Superstar abilities equipped, which will be active at all times during gameplay to truly emphasize their unique skill sets.”

You can stream “Madden 20” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.