Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly Announce Fall Tour

Seemingly out of the blue, Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly team up for a new joint North America this fall.

The tour with feature guest performances by Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY and Strick on select dates and kicks off September 30th in Toronto, ON and runs through November 18th in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale starting July 26th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Check out the full list of dates and cities below.

Monday, September 30, 2019 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach&~

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Binghamton, NY Broome County Forum#^~

Friday, October 04, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell#~

Saturday, October 05, 2019 Kingston, RI The Ryan Center#~

Sunday, October 06, 2019 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion#~

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center#~

Thursday, October 10, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia#~

Friday, October 11, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre#~

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena#~

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy#~

Friday, October 18, 2019 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center#~

Saturday, October 19, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place#~

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Washington, DC The Anthem*~

Thursday, October 24, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum*~

Friday, October 25, 2019 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Saturday, October 26, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre&~

Sunday, October 27, 2019 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom*~

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena*^~

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Kansas City, MO Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*~

Thursday, October 31, 2019 St. Louis, MO The Family Arena&~

Friday, November 1, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre*^~

Saturday, November 02, 2019 Houston, TX NRG Arena*~

Tuesday, November 05, 2019 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium+~

Wednesday, November 06, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair*~

Friday, November 08, 2019 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*~

Sunday, November 10, 2019 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater*~

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Central Point, OR Seven Feathers Casino Resort*^~

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Reno, NV Reno Events Center*^~

Friday, November 15, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre*~

Sunday, November 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*~

Monday, November 18, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium~

*with Polo G

#with YBN Nahmir

&with KILLY

~with Strick

^not a Live Nation date

+Young Thug only